In the absence of any setback, Parliament is expected to take a final decision on the 2024 Budget Statement today, December 7, 2023.
The Majority Caucus ion Wednesday, November 29, staged a walkout of the Chamber, disrupting the approval process of the budget.
The walkout was after the Speaker, Alban Bagbin put the motion on a voice vote and declared the “Ayes” by the Majority as having carried the motion.
However, the Minority Caucus challenged the ruling and opted for a headcount, forcing the Majority group to stage a walkout.
Speaker Bagbin subsequently announced that the headcount vote would be conducted today, December 7, to pave the way for the approval of budget estimates.
