Helmsman Quality and Technology Services Company Ltd. (HQTS) (www.HQTS.com), a leading provider of third-party quality assurance services, has entered into an agreement with the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to perform Pre-Export Verification of Conformity Assessments on specialised equipment and materials for oil and gas projects in Uganda.

Uganda hosts some of East Africa’s largest petroleum production projects, with two primary initiatives: Tilenga, projecting a peak oil production of 190,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), and Kingfisher, having the capacity to process 40,000 bopd during peak production.

The Uganda Pre-Export and Verification of Conformity Program for oil and gas-related equipment and materials requires exporters to conform to Uganda standards in the country of origin. This product conformity assessment program safeguards Uganda from substandard imports, ensuring the safety and reliability of products used in the oil and gas industry.

To obtain an PVoC certification, businesses must engage an approved service agent to perform conformity assessment activities in the country of origin, inspecting goods before loading. A PVoC Certificate of Conformity (CoC) will be issued upon confirmation that the goods align with applicable Uganda standards.

The introduction of this certification service aligns with HQTS’s strategic expansion of its service portfolio. Alongside the certification service, HQTS has previously been contracted to provide Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) services for the inspection of general goods destined for Uganda.

HQTS is one of Asia’s oldest and largest testing, inspection, and certification companies, with over 2,500 employees and a local presence in more than 40 countries worldwide. The company actively participates in various conformity assessment programs, offering fast and personalised guidance throughout the application process.

For more information about the company’s product conformity assessment services for exports to Uganda, please visit www.HQTS.com or contact HQTS at inquiry@hqts.com