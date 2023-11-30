Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin is insisting Parliament has approved the 2024 budget despite the resistance from the Minority.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, the Effutu Member of Parliament (MP) said the Minority has no basis for challenging the approval.

“They admit there was an approval yet are saying they will appeal and ask for a proper vote. If there was no decision, on what basis are they appealing? You challenge a decision when you are dissatisfied,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, declared a voice vote in favour of the majority on the approval of the budget.

The Minority, however, insisted on a headcount, forcing the Majority to stage a walkout during the approval process.

But the Deputy Majority has said the posture of the Minority is not far from their political strategy to frustrate government business.

According to him, the budget would have still been approved even with a headcount because they had more numbers than the Minority.

“They didn’t even have the full numbers because 3 members were absent but needed at least 136 to reject the budget but we were 135 so they can’t even say they were more than us. If they continue to frustrate government business, we will also expose them,” he added.

ALSO READ: