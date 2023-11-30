It has emerged that National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama is considering picking Mr Kojo Bonsu as his running mate for the forthcoming national general elections scheduled for next year.

According to a well placed report at the party’s head office, his selection has received massive endorsement from the party’s leadership.

The leadership believe his rich experience as the former Mayor of Kumasi, Ghana’s second biggest city is a plus for the party, where it has proven as strong hold for opposition NPP.

A party faithful who spoke on anonymity condition said “This is good for us, the pair is perfect. During his tenure as Kumasi Mayor, he discharged his duty with uttermost professionalism.

He scored full marks , and his legacy is there for all of us to see. The forthcoming elections will be keenly contested and we need someone like Kojo to ensure we recapture the seat for our great party.”

Under his watch as the National Sports Authority (NSA) boss during the Professor Atta-Mills regime, he succeeded in bringing massive change in the sports fraternity.

Similarly, his rich managerial expertise was brought to bear on the day-to-day running of GOIL, when he was the board chairman.

His business acumen and influence as Board Member and Managing Director of GOIL in the company’s re-branding of which has seen its transformation into the biggest OMC in Ghana at the moment is evident that Kojo Bonsu is a visionary needed to support H. E. John Dramani Mahama.

He is fondly remembered by football folks for his instrumental role in ensuring that kits of teams in the country are of high quality when he was Adidas representative for West Africa.