Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel George has dismissed claims by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that he was absent in the chamber during the 2024 budget approval.

The Majority on Wednesday staged a walkout while processes were underway to approve the budget.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu justifying their action said they disagreed with the procedure the Speaker employed.

The Suame MP accused the Speaker Bagbin of bias and deliberate delay for the Minority to have their full numbers in the House as five MPs were absent.

“Sam George is not here, Zanetor is not here, Mahama Ayariga, Gyakye Quayson, Ohene Agyekum are not here. All the speaker is doing is to delay time for their members to come. What kind of attitude is this,” he fumed.

But the outspoken MP has said the claims are false because he was in Parliament and ready to vote during proceedings.

“I was in Parliament, Sam George is here. We are ready for the vote, if they are men and women of substance, if they believe in their own budget they should come back to parliament,” he said while addressing journalists.

