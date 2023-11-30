The ‘Ampofo Adjei Lives’ Concert Promises to Illuminate Asante Mampong this Christmas on December 26, 2023, at the Eleanor Akufo-Addo Memorial Social Centre.

The event, designed to revive the festive spirit reminiscent of Boxing Days in Asante Mampong during the era of the late Akwasi Ampofo Adjei, will showcase a line-up of music and movie stars.

Nearly two decades after his passing, the musical legacy of Mr. A.A.A. continues to resonate with Ghanaians globally.

The eagerly anticipated December 26th concert, a cherished tradition, has been dearly missed by many who have longed for its reinstatement to bring back the Christmas joy to Mampong residents and visitors from across the country to the Silver Kingdom.

This event will also serve as the launch for the 20th-anniversary commemoration of the passing of the legendary Mr. A.A.A., scheduled for 2024.

The evening will feature performances by Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei (of Adom FM/Adom TV fame), Oheneba Kissi, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, and a lineup of Kumawood stars who will infuse the night with comedy, accompanied by the Ampofo Adjei Band.

Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, who has taken up the mantle from his father, will personally deliver renditions of many of his father’s popular songs to entertain the audience.

Get ready for a night filled with music, laughter, and a celebration of the enduring legacy of Mr. A.A.A.