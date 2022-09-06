An aggrieved policeman, Sergeant Yahaya Osman, stationed at Asante Mampong has invoked curses on his commander, Superintendent Stephen Boadu.



Two others, only identified as Asare and Atta Gadafi have also not been spared.



The curses of Alhaji, as he is popularly known in the area, come on the back of his alleged involvement in narcotics.



Information gathered by Adom News’ Oppong Kyekyeku was that he was found by some policemen who reportedly raided a drug dungeon in the area.

“About 12 persons were arrested during the raid with 54 slabs and 19 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and cocaine respectively retrieved,” he reported.



The development subsequently led to his interdiction for the past three months, pending investigations in the matter which he claimed he had no knowledge of.



Osman claimed he has been wrongly accused and has been cut off his only source of livelihood, hence, his decision to resort to curses to prove his innocence.



He invoked four powerful deities in the area notably; Techiman Bokyerewa, Bomaa Apaape, Nsuatre Botan and Nana Kwasi Tadee at Asante Mampong to exonerate him within one week.



With local eggs, Schnapp and a whitish substance, Osman invoked curses on his colleagues over what he described as an injustice perpetrated against him.



He has indicated he will not regard them as powerful deities if they fail to act within the time frame.



Supt Boadu says the issue has currently been handed over to the top hierarchy for further action.



Meanwhile, traditional authorities say they are waiting for the police authorities to formally inform them about the matter before they take any action including revocation.

Watch the video above: