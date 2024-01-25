About 35 New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Asante Mampong constituency have secured an injunction against the parliamentary primary set for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The plaintiffs, led by one Kofi Sarpong, obtained the injunction at the Court of Appeal on Monday.

The defendants include the NPP headquarters, incumbent MP; Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, and the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, among others.

Portions of the notice of motion read, “Applicants herein praying this Honorable Court for an Order of INTERLOCUTORY INJUNCTION restraining the Defendants/Respondents/Respondents either acting individually or together, their agents, assigns, privies, workmen and any person acting for them or taking instructions from them from participating either as election officers or candidates and or from conducting or holding the Parliamentary Primaries of the 1st Defendant Political Party at Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region.”

They also want the court to restrain the electoral area coordinators, polling station and constituency executives from participating in the election.

The party leadership has, therefore, suspended the election after being served with the injunction.

The fresh injunction is in relation to a pending legal tussle which started in February 2022 over the validity of polling station elections.

The case, which lasted over a year, was dismissed by the High Court in Mampong, paving the way for the conduct of elections for electoral area coordinators and constituency executives.

Below is the injunction: