Majority Chief Whip, Frank Anoh-Dompreh, has revealed three of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) were absent during the 2024 budget approval.

However, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said that was not the reason for their walkout as alleged by the Minority MPs.

He insisted they were not happy with the attitude of the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, during proceedings.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh disclosed this on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday after parliamentary debate and deliberation on the budget approval ended inconclusively.

“We won’t hide the fact that we were short by three members; John Kumah, Mavis Nkansah Boadu and one other but the Minority were short by five members.

But we are not happy because the Speaker was not fair and there was a deliberate attempt to delay the proceedings so the Minority can buy time and call their members to come. Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have walked out but we were infuriated by the tactics,” he stated.

