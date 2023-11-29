The Majority side staged a walk out from Parliament on Wednesday during deliberations to approve the 2024 budget.

After the debate ended, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced that the policy document was to be approved or rejected through a voice vote.

The Speaker subsequently declared that, the 2024 budget had been approved by a majority voice vote.

But the Minority MPs challenged the ruling and called for a head count.

The Majority MPs, who were not pleased with the Minority’s resistance decided to leave the Chamber upon a declaration from the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markins.

Some Majority MPs were however hesitant and engaged in conversations in the Chamber while others were seated, causing the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to move around to rally them out.

There were chants of ‘away’ and loud screams from the Minority MPs.

This caused Speaker Bagbin to suspend the sitting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Adare had earlier appealed to the House to expedite the approval of the budget to ensure timely implementation.

