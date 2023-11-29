A Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei Asare, has urged Parliament not to delay the approval of the 2024 budget to ensure its timely implementation.

The Minister who doubles as Atiwa East Member of Parliament (MP) made the call at a press interaction.

The deputy Minister who in charge of revenue stated that, a timely approval will make way for the tax relief items to take effect for the benefit of Ghanaians.

“The government initially planned to discontinue the VAT exemption granted to the textiles industry, however, they opted to extend these reliefs for an additional two years. This extension is intended to support the industry, enabling them not only to manage their VAT obligation but also to address other corporate taxes more effectively,” she noted.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the budget on November 15, 2023 subject to parliamentary debate and approval.

To the Minister, the budget debate and issues raised especially from the Minority side indicate that every lawmaker expects a level of development in their constituencies.

This she said is no different from the Akufo-Addo led government’s position and called on Ghanaians to take part in building a resilient economy again.

