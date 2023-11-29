The floodgates at Azizadzi in the Keta municipality have been successfully closed down after almost a month of opening to allow free flow of the lagoon to the sea to allow commercial fishing activities along the coast.

A visit by Joy News after 3 weeks after the last report on the reporting indicates that the lagoon water receded significantly over the period of discharge

Almost a month ago the flood control gates and the sand bar at Azizadzi were opened to allow the free flow of the lagoon to the sea.

This will help prevent more flooding in the areas especially in the Keta, Anloga, and Ketu South districts.