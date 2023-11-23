A Sunyani High Court has restrained the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu II, from attending the burial rites of the late Chief of Berekum, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

This follows a case brought against him by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council.

The burial rites which commenced on Monday and it is expected to end today, Thursday 23-12-2023.

It is not clear the basis of the injunction against the Dormaahene who is also the Bono Regional House of Chiefs President.

The court has further asked the Ghana Police Service to assist the Berekum Traditional Council to enforce the injunction to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to pay his last respect today.

The flagbearers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama and New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia among other political figures mourned with the people on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.