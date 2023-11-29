Ghanaian BET Award winning rapper, Sarkodie has expressed concerns about the growing trend of toxicity on social media.

The rapper in a recent post on X(formerly twitter) said only people with a strong mental health can survive trolls on social media.

He believes that, the platform has changed how people now perceive the world.

“Social media changed how we deal with reality … only the strong will survive the mental battle … Note: only use it for what it’s worth” he wrote.

Sarkodie adds to the tall list of celebrities who have raised concerns about social media trolls.

Stonebwoy in March, 2022 cautioned social media users to be mindful of their mental health while using the platform.

“The toxic level on social media esp. Twitter is actually very dangerous to your mental Health. Be wise,there’s real life going on out there. Take that one more serious” he said.