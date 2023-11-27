Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has called for an increment in the Electoral Commission (EC’s) budgetary allocation of GH¢786 million, as captured in the 2024 Budget Statement.

He said the GH¢786 million allocated for the EC was woefully inadequate to conduct the District Assemblies election this December and the presidential and parliamentary elections in December in 2024.

The lawmaker made the call in his contribution to the ongoing debate on the 2024 Budget on the floor of Parliament in Accra.

Touching on Voters’ Registra­tion by the electoral body, Mr Id­drisu said the Minority had been arguing strongly in the House that the EC should not go on with voter registration without the Guarantor System.

He noted that nobody was against the use of the Ghana Card, how­ever, it must be made available and accessible to all.

“Mr Speaker, it is revealed in the just-ended limited Voters ‘Registration exercise that 61 per cent of people who registered were from the guarantor sys­tem, which meant that 900, 000 were registered, 550,000 would not have been registered, if this House hadn’t insisted that the right thing must be done” he said.

Mr Iddrisu therefore urged government to secure enough funds for the EC and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

He appealed to the Finance Minister to redeem his promise of allocating adequate resources to the two bodies so they could complete the task before them.

