South Africa has pulled out of the race to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027.

The country was one of four bids vying to stage the tournament but the South African Football Association (Safa) said it wants to present a stronger bid for the 2031 competition.

World governing body Fifa will select a host in May.

“The time frame for developing the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup bid has been challenging,” Safa said.

“We felt that it was better to present a well-prepared bid for the 2031 Women’s World Cup rather than producing a rushed presentation,” Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao added.

A joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, another joint bid by Mexico and the United States, and one from Brazil are the remaining candidates.

The 2023 tournament was held in Australia and New Zealand, where Spain beat England 1-0 in the final.