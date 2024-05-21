An American teenage rapper accidentally killed himself after he pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger while filming a video on social media.
The rapper, 17, was found dead in Suffolk, Virginia, on May 15, police confirmed.
In a report by New York Post, it mentioned that the Police believe he died by an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head.
Police would not confirm the name of the deceased teen, but a separate footage circulating on social media showed Suffolk-based rapper Rylo Huncho singing into a camera while dancing with a pistol with a green laser sight.
The boy appeared to switch off the weapon’s safety and point it at his head, when a gunshot rang out and he was thrown from view as the camera dropped.
The next day, a GoFundMe was set up for Huncho’s grieving mother.
“He was her only son!” A cousin of the rapper wrote in the post. “She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could.”
“Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why. But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need,” the cousin wrote.
“It was always her and her son.”
