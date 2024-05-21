The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticized former President John Mahama’s claims about his commitment to fighting corruption if elected president in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Mr Ahiagbah asserted that Mr Mahama’s statements lack credibility and fail to convince the public of his anti-corruption stance.

“The former President is not convincing. He is not convincing anyone that he’s going to fight corruption. He did not sound convincing at all,” he stated in an interview with JoyNews on Tuesday, May 21.

His comment comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said that his next government will aggressively tackle and win the fight against corruption in Ghana.

Mr. Mahama emphasised that corruption is damaging the country’s economy and needs urgent attention, underscoring his commitment to implementing robust measures to combat corruption if elected in the forthcoming December elections.

On the back of this, Mr. Ahiagbah argued that while allegations of corruption can be made against anyone, it is clear that Mr Mahama’s administration was plagued by corruption.

He said that mere allegations without evidence cannot be accepted as proof of corruption, adding that under the current administration, all corruption-related allegations have been thoroughly investigated, with reports produced and prosecutions pursued where evidence was found.

“Every corruption and corruption-related allegations under this government were duly investigated. Reports were brought where there was evidence for people to be prosecuted.

“But there hasn’t been a case – if there are cases where people are found guilty to be prosecuted, this administration is the first,” he said.

Mr. Ahiagbah stressed the importance of proper investigations in dealing with corruption, stating that no one, including former President Mahama, should be labeled corrupt based solely on allegations.

He described such claims as political rhetoric, asserting that only those who have been tried and convicted should be recognized as corrupt.

“Presently, in this government, I don’t see that evidence. What I see is people making allegations. So, people should take a chill pill regarding the Akufo-Addo government and corruption,” the NPP Communications Director said.

