The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged that his government will win the fight against corruption in Ghana.

Interacting with the Christian Ecumenical Council on Monday, the former President acknowledged that the canker is crippling the economy.

“The impacts of many cases of financial malfeasance, stealing, cost inflation, sole source contracts, and projects that are funded but never completed are becoming more the norm than the exemption. Recently, MPs raised the issue of the Pwalugu multi-purpose dam [project], which was supposed to be an almost $1 billion investment.

“A contract was awarded, and $12 million was paid to the contractor for absolutely no work done. There are many cases that I could cite,” he stated.

He, therefore, assured the NDC when voted into power in the 2024 election will put in place measures to defeat corruption.

He added that all stolen monies would be retrieved and his appointees held accountable and in check to ensure that the county gets value for money

“I make a firm promise that the administration that I will lead will fight the canker of corruption and defeat it,” he noted.

