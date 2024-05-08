The Head of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has responded to President Akufo-Addo’s claim that electing former President, John Mahama would destroy his legacy.

According to him, the only legacy Mr. Mahama would destroy is corruption and misappropriation of state assets.

President Akufo-Addo while addressing supporters at a small rally in Doboro, Greater Accra urged Ghanaians not to vote for the NDC’s flagbearer in the December elections.

He expressed fear that, electing Mr. Mahama would undermine the strides made during his tenure.

However, the NDC’s Head of Legal Affairs said Ghanaians have already made up their minds to change bad leadership.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, May 8, Edudzi Tameklo referred to the 1992 Constitution, which mandates any incoming President to continue governmental programs and projects initiated by preceding administrations, unless they are detrimental to the nation’s advancement.

But argued that, Mr. Mahama if elected, would not perpetuate President Akufo-Addo’s legacies of nepotism and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Edudzi Tameklo underscored Mahama’s commitment to prioritizing national progress over personal gain.

“The only legacies of Akufo-Addo that John Mahama is not permitted by the Constitution to continue to include, but are not limited to these. John Mahama will destroy the Akufo Addo legacy of corruption. The legacy of nepotism. The legacy of DDEP. The legacy of stealing. The legacy of looting. The legacy of Galamsey. The legacy of economic decay. The legacy of arrogance. The legacy of disrespecting chiefs. Among others,” he wrote on Facebook.



READ ALSO: