Artificial intelligence is changing the face of the world, and the African continent is no different. Recognizing this, GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the continent’s largest tech and startup exhibition scheduled from 29-31 May in Marrakech, Morocco, will bring strategic leaders, technology pioneers, innovators and industry disruptors together to share insights around the opportunities presented by this groundbreaking technology.

With a growing youth population, digital transformation, fuelled by AI, is emerging as key to the continent’s growth. By 2030, young Africans are expected to constitute 42% of global youth (https://apo-opa.co/3yaI27I), representing a formidable potential tech workforce. And countries like Tunisia are leading the way in creating and leveraging the opportunities that AI brings.

Sharing Real-world Solutions

Delegates at AI Everything Expo by GITEX Africa 2024 will have the opportunity to hear from business leaders who are actively deploying AI in real-life scenarios, redefining business paradigms, and driving tangible return on investment. Tunisian representation includes speakers such as the country’s Minister of Communication Technologies, His Excellency Dr. Nizar Ben Neji, and Olaya Bahloul Ghenia, Chief Information Security Officer at the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (STEG). Country exhibitors include software companies FININFO SOLUTIONS, and Axe Finance, both in the digital finance show sector.

Tunisia provides a shining example of how embracing artificial intelligence provides unique opportunities to catalyze economic growth and foster job creation. Through its many initiatives aimed at leveraging AI to the benefit of the country, it is making a firm investment in developing a prosperous and technologically advanced future for its citizens.

Leading the Way in AI Adoption

Tunisia has emerged as a leader in AI development and adoption, harnessing the potential of AI as an enabler of economic growth and incorporating it into various aspects of the country’s economy. With close to 10 million internet users (https://apo-opa.co/3JPIY47), representing internet penetration of almost 80 percent, the country’s digital maturity places it in a strong position when it comes to embracing new technologies such as AI.

With its strong commitment to education, innovation and entrepreneurship, Tunisia is already making use of artificial intelligence to enhance various economic sectors. For instance, from agricultural solutions that optimize irrigation systems, to using AI to develop sustainable animal feed alternatives, the agritech industry is making significant strides. Tech companies are making AI technology readily available to users in the country, while online booking platforms are enhancing the tourist experience.

Government Commitment to Developing AI skills

The Tunisian government is also actively promoting AI development through initiatives like the national AI strategy (https://apo-opa.co/3JRSTGo); innovation hubs such as Elgazala Technopark, aimed at fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and startups; and training and education initiatives that are equipping the workforce with necessary skills.

In addition, the country is actively hosting and engaging in events aimed at broadening access to innovative AI technologies. For example, 2024 sees the eighth edition of the Tunisia Digital Summit, which discusses digital technology trends, including AI, with industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. Similarly, Hackathon Tunisia encourages participants to develop innovative AI solutions for real-world problems.

