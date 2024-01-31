Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says Ghanaians have become numb to cases of corruption in the country.

In reference to the recent Corruption Perception Index, he attributes the present situation to the government’s lack of interest in fighting the menace.

Mr. Mahama says his government, if successful, will strengthen measures to fight corruption, insisting on his readiness to discontinue the SML agreement.

“One would have thought that the corruption cases were enough but it has made Ghanaians numb. Corruption does not shock Ghanaians the way it used to shock us”, he said.

He added, “an NDC government under me will not recognise or accept this SML agreement. The President has hurriedly got KPMG to audit it, whatever audit they will do I say we won’t accept or respect any agreement with SML”.

He spoke at a meeting with organised labour as part of the “Building Ghana Tour” of the Western Region.

According to the Corruption Perception Index 2023, Ghana maintained its score of 43 for the fourth consecutive year.

The country ranks 70th out of 180 countries and territories assessed in the CPI.

Former President Mahama says the office of the Special Prosecutor is being frustrated after it failed to torment political opponents.

“Sadly they say the Special Prosecutor should return all Cecil’s Dapaah’s money to her and the explanation is that the office can not handle money laundering cases. The office was established to go after political opponents, unfortunately, the Special Prosecutor is investigating everybody. Now that it is biting their own people suddenly he can’t do this or that”, he added.

Meanwhile, the NDC has indicated willingness to investigate the disbursement of COVID-19 funds.

Mr. Mahama further insisted on dealing with the corruption menace.

“COVID was an adversity but also an opportunity because plenty people poured money into the country. The Auditor General audited it and said the money was misused”, he added.

The NDC is touring the Eastern Region as part of its “Building Ghana Tour”.

The tour which is seeking the opinions of Ghanaians in drawing the party’s manifesto met labour unions in the region.

