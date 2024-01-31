Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has backed the Electoral Commission’s proposal to change the date for this year’s general elections from December 7 to November 7.

According to him, altering the election date has will have no impact on the overall electoral process.

“We don’t see what problem the election date change will bring, it will rather improve the one we have. Whether we change the date or not it does not give anyone to opportunity to rig the elections” the LPG leader stressed.

Mr. Akpaloo made the comment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) opposed the date.

NDC at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with political parties said the EC’s proposal though good but it is ill-timed.

But the LPG leader said the proposal if adopted will give the electoral body ample time to prepare should there be a runoff after the December polls.

He even suggested that, the proposed date should be part of the electoral reforms in Parliament.

Mr. Akpaloo charged both NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to turn this proposal into a political football.

“If EC wants to change the date and that will help the country, why don’t we support it? NPP and NDC should sit down and discuss what would be best for the country in Parliament to make some electoral reforms,” he said.

The Presidential aspirant also called for a more amicable approach to resolving political issues, placing a strong emphasis on prioritizing peace in the lead-up to the general elections.

“Ghanaians should understand that we are electing a President to come and lead us it’s not a fight. Politics has become hatred. We are not sharing ideas. We should focus on the way forward in resolving political matters,” he urged.

