Defeated parliamentary aspirant for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Adwoa Safo, has finally found her voice after the humiliating defeat in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Ms. Safo lost the elections held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 to Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Michael Oquaye Jnr. who beat her by 778 votes.

Three days on, she has made public her political future ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP said she is committed to working hard for the NPP to break the 8.

Adwoa Safo expressed profound gratitude to delegates and constituents for the opportunity to represent their interests in Parliament for the past 12 years.