The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), is pleased to announce that it has successfully acted as Joint Global Coordinator on the inaugural EUR 500M RegS-only senior unsecured social bond issuance by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) under its newly-established Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program listed on the London Stock Exchange.

BADEA is a development finance institution established in 1974 by 18 member countries of the League of Arab States (LAS) to provide targeted developmental financing to 44 non-Arab Sub-Saharan African countries, with total assets of USD 5.7bn as of June 2023. BADEA, rated Aa2/AA/AAA (positive/positive/stable) by Moody’s/S&P/JCR, issued a debut EUR 500mn 3-year social bond with use of proceeds to fund eligible projects under the issuer’s newly established Sustainable Finance Framework with focus on essential services (healthcare/education/MSME financing), food security, employment generation and affordable housing sectors. BADEA’s Sustainable Finance Framework was independently verified by Second Party Opinion (SPO) from ISS.

The bond issuance was 3.0x oversubscribed off peak orderbook EUR 1.5B and supported by over 50 high-quality institutional investors including central banks, DFIs, fund managers and commercial banks from Africa, Middle East, Europe, UK and US offshore accounts. The 3-year bond was priced at 100bps over EUR midswap rate to yield 3.806% (annual fixed coupon 3.750%) well inside initial price thoughts of 120-125bp respectively.

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, commented on the transaction: “We are delighted to support our sister organization BADEA’s market foray as the first thematic bond as well as first Investment Grade-rated DFI bond to be led by Afreximbank reaffirming our drive to deepen capital market access for African issuers under all market conditions.”

Dr. Sidi Ould-Tah, President of BADEA, also remarked on the transaction: “We are pleased with Afreximbank’s strategic contribution in placing our maiden bond with high-quality anchor investors in a manner that enables BADEA to channel greater Arab African development funding towards sectors of highest social multiplier impact.”

Afreximbank, through its Advisory and Capital Markets (ACMA) department, acted as Joint Global Coordinator on BADEA’s bond issuance alongside international banking partners as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA. At the end of September 2023, Afreximbank’s total assets and guarantees stood at over US$33.4 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$5.8 billion. The Bank disbursed more than US$104 billion between 2016 and 2023. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure, (together, “the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com