Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, has criticized Chris Hughton for not selecting Richmond Lamptey in all the matches at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Asante Kotoko midfielder secured a place in the squad for the 34th edition of AFCON in Ivory Coast, thanks to his outstanding performances in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite making it to the final squad, Lamptey did not play any match throughout the tournament.

Expressing his disappointment in Hughton’s treatment of local players, Mortagbe specifically highlighted the exclusion of Richmond Lamptey.

He questioned the rationale behind sidelining Lamptey, emphasizing that a player’s involvement in the local league should not hinder their national team inclusion, especially when opportunities arise due to injuries.

“The fact that a player plays locally does not mean he cannot play for the Black Stars,” Mr Mortagbe told Graphic Sports.

“We have all seen what Richmond Lamptey has done for Asante Kotoko, and I struggled to understand why he was never used, even when Majeed Ashimeru was injured. There were times when Richmond Lamptey was not even on the bench,” he added.

Ghana exited the tournament at the group phase with two points, experiencing a defeat against Cape Verde and securing draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton has been sacked following the team’s poor performance at the tournament. A five-member committee has been instituted to recommend a new coach for the Executive Council.

READ ALSO