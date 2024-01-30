Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo says the leadership will fix the mess created by the Black Stars.

His comment follows the team’s poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars, who were seeking to end the country’s 42-year trophy drought were bundled out at the group phase.

The team exited with two points after three games making it a back-to-back AFCON group phase elimination.

Football enthusiasts and pundits have called for the dissolution of the team after their appalling performance at the 34th edition of AFCON.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports show, Oduro Sarfo emphasized that, the Ghana FA will fix the Black Stars and make it great again after the disastrous campaign.

“We all saw what happened in Ivory Coast and let me say this on authority that we will fix the Black Stars. It’s a promise from me to Ghanaians,” he said.

The Ghana FA sacked Chris Hughton and the entire Black Stars technical team following the team’s poor showing at the AFCON.

Meanwhile, the FA has set up a five-member committee to search for a new coach to take over the national team.

The deadline for application for the vacant Black Stars coaching job has been scheduled for February 2.

READ ALSO