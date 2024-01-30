Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to carefully select a capable coach for the Black Stars.

Following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after Ghana’s early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, the national team is currently without a head coach. The Black Stars managed to secure only two points out of a possible 9 points in the tournament’s group stage.

To address the coaching vacancy, the GFA has established a five-member committee tasked with recommending a suitable candidate to the Executive Committee.

Mr. Mortagbe, in an interview with Graphic Sports, stressed the importance of appointing a coach with competence and a profound understanding of the African football landscape.

He emphasized the need for someone capable of thoroughly analyzing and grasping the intricacies of African football to bring out the best in the players.

In the interim, the GFA has set a deadline of February 2 for the submission of applications from potential candidates interested in filling the vacant coaching role for the national team.

