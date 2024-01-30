The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Second Vice Chairman in the Abirem Constituency, Foster Oteng has resigned from office.

He said his resignation as a constituency executive is due to personal reasons.

Foster Oteng in an official resignation letter dated 29th January 2024 says he is grateful for all the opportunities and knowledge acquired during his tenure.

“I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have gained during my time with the party at the constituency level. I would like to thank all the constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling executives, and party faithful for the support and guidance provided to me during my tenure,” he said.

Official letter below:

