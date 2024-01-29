Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiko popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has appeared before the Kumasi Traditional Council.

This is in response to summons over alleged derogatory remarks made against the Asantehene during the NPP vetting of parliamentary aspirants.

Chairman Wontumi was accompanied by NPP party Chairman, Stephen Ntim, Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah and other government officials.

It follows an altercation between Mr. Antwi Boasiako and the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, at the recent vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti region.

Though Chairman Wontumi has denied the accusations, he was invited by the traditional council for a hearing, an invitation he failed to honor on health grounds.

Meanwhile, Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah is before the Traditional Council as a witness to what transpired during the vetting.

Watch attached video below:

