Lawyer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) has withdrawn from the five-member committee responsible for selecting the next coach for the Black Stars.

Initially designated as the vice chairman of the committee by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday, January 25, Ankomah was expected to collaborate with committee chairperson Vice President Mark Addo.

The other committee members included Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education at the GFA; Opoku Nti, Ghanaian football legend; and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The committee’s primary task was to recommend a new coach to the GFA’s Executive Council after Chris Hughton was relieved from his role as the Black Stars coach on January 23, 2024, following the team’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Sports journalist, Saddick Adams in a post on X reported that, Ace Ankomah, the legal expert, has declined the committee appointment.

“I’ve been informed that Lawyer Ace Ankomah has declined to serve on the Committee to search for a new Black Stars coach. I have personally called on the President of Ghana to dissolve that Committee, halt the search, and instruct his minister and the GFA to first, render an apology to the people of Ghana.

“Submit technical and management reports, and their budget and investigate the causes of the disaster in Abidjan. It’s commendable that Lawyer Ace has declined. The other members should follow suit in their interest. The chairman of that committee himself is not fit for purpose. Aluta Continua.”

