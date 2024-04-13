West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has revealed he supported Hearts of Oak during his formative years.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse boasts an illustrious history in African football, having clinched significant titles such as the CAF Champions League in 2000, the CAF Super Cup in 2001, and the CAF Confederation Cup in 2005.

With a remarkable tally of 21 Ghana Premier League trophies, Hearts of Oak stands as one of the continent’s football giants, complemented by their three continental triumphs and 13 Ghanaian FA Cup victories.

Reflecting on his roots, Kudus reminisced about the fervent atmosphere surrounding Hearts of Oak matches, particularly in Accra, where he grew up.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he fondly recalled, “I was supporting a team in Ghana called Hearts [of Oak], a team in the Ghana league. [The atmosphere] was crazy. It is in the city I grew up in, in Accra, the capital.”

While nurturing his passion for the sport with Hearts of Oak in his youth, Kudus has been making waves in his debut season with West Ham United.

With an impressive tally of 16 goals across all competitions in 38 appearances, the midfielder has been a standout performer for the London club.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to be in action when West Ham face Fulham at the London Olympic Stadium in the upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon.