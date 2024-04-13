The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold the parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency today, on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

This is to select a candidate for the upcoming by-election.

This by-election follows the unfortunate passing of the late Member of Parliament, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

All nine aspirants vying to contest in the party’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency have been cleared by the vetting committee as of April 6.

On April 4, the nine individuals picked up nomination forms to participate in the NPP parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency, following the opening of nominations by the party on April 2, 2024. The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled April 30, 2024, as the date for the by-election.

The late MP, aged 45, passed away after a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.

As of now, no other political party has formally declared its intention to participate in the by-election. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that it is still deliberating on whether to join the electoral process.

ALSO READ:

Former Ejisu NPP MP goes independent in upcoming by-elections

Check out 10 facts about late Nollywood actor Jnr Pope

The Big Debate: Tema West: NDC PC ‘clashes’ with NPP PC over developments