Former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has announced his intention to contest the upcoming by-election as an independent candidate.

The declaration comes a day ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s primary to elect a candidate for the upcoming by-election.

A press release from the camp of the former MP ascribes the decision to sever ties with the NPP to form what they claim to be the reluctance of the party to deal with crucial concerns with the voter album.

It further points to flaws in the election process for polling station executives, claiming the deceased MP with the help of regional party executives handpicked some persons for key positions.

“The genesis of this decision traces back to the tumultuous Ejisu polling station executive elections, marred by irregularities that would have been deemed unacceptable in any democratic society.

“Rather than adhering to the democratic process, the late MP of Ejisu, with the assistance of the Regional Executives of the NPP, arbitrarily handpicked individuals to fill key positions—a blatant disregard for the party’s constitution and its fundamental principles.

“Such actions have rightfully stirred vehement protests from conscientious party members and stakeholders across the nation. The issue has even found its way into the courts for adjudication, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the need for redress.

“Hon. Owusu-Aduomi’s decision to contest the by-election as an independent candidate underscores his unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring transparency and accountability within the party. By refusing to participate in an ostensibly flawed process, he sends a clear message that integrity and fairness must prevail, even at the expense of personal political aspirations.”

