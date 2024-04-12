The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Ejisu, Maame Yaa Gyamerah Aboagye, has set records straight regarding her residency in the constituency ahead of the upcoming by-election.

Madam Aboagye, seeking to fill the vacant seat left by the late Member of Parliament John Kumah, has faced allegations that she does not live within the constituency.

However, during an interview on Oyerepa TV on April 10, 2024, denied the allegations.

She underscored the need of having connections in the capital city of Accra.

Ms. Aboagye argued that, Ejisu would benefit from a representative who can effectively engage with the government and secure resources for development from Accra.

Despite living in Accra, she stressed her track record of national-level contributions and her commitment to bringing progress to Ejisu.

Excerpts from her interview shed light on her response to critics’ concerns:

Journalist: Some critics claim that while you hail from Bonwire, you do not actually reside in the constituency. How do you address these claims?

Maame Yaa: It’s common for such claims to surface during elections. While it’s true I reside in Accra, it’s essential to recognize that Accra is where much of the governmental machinery operates. As an MP, I would need to navigate these corridors of power in Accra to advocate for Ejisu’s needs effectively.

Journalist: Critics argue that your connections in Accra don’t necessarily translate to meaningful representation for Ejisu. How do you respond?

Maame Yaa: My connections in Accra are instrumental in accessing resources and opportunities for Ejisu’s development. Whether it’s securing contracts or advocating for infrastructure projects, Accra plays a pivotal role. My track record speaks for itself, demonstrating my ability to deliver results regardless of my physical location.

But even though I live in Accra, if you google my name, you will realize the good works that I have done, even if they can’t see that in Ejisu, all over the country I have worked.

The upcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency is scheduled for 30 April 2024.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decided not to participate in the by-election.

