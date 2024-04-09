The Electoral Commission(EC) has set the by-election in the Ejisu constituency of the Ashanti region to April 30, 2024.

The by-election follows the death of sitting MP and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah on March 7, 2024.

The Commission announced the date at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is yet to decide whether to participate in the by-election.

However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set its primary for April 13, 2024, to elect a candidate among nine aspirants.

They include former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi is in the race with four-time aspirant, Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as ‘Ejisu Bronii’ and Portia Acheampong Abronye, the wife of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe ‘Abronye’.

Others include the Presiding Member(PM) of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Helena Mensah, Kingsley Karikari Mensah, constituency second Vice Chairman, Kwabena Boateng, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr Evans Duah, former Assembly member for Essienimpong Electoral Area, Aaron Prince Duah and Maame Yaa Aboagyewaa.

