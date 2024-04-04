Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has said he has what it takes to be New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate in the Ejisu constituency.

In a primary set for April 13, 2024, to elect a candidate for a by-election following the death of sitting MP, John Kumah, Mr Nyantakyi believes he stands tall among the 10 aspirants.

In an interview on Joy News PM Express, he touted himself as the Ronaldo in the contest who will continue the good works his predecessor started.

“If it were a football match, given the performance of the late MP whose calibre is like a Lionel Messi, and has to be substituted, you don’t just go in for anyone.

“You need a high-level player like Haaland, Ronaldo or Mbappé. I don’t know other contestants but I am the Ronaldo in this contest. We need someone who will bring more than numbers and will just go and sit in parliament,” he stated.

As someone who acknowledged he has shied away from partisan politics for a long time, he stated it was time for him to give back to society through service.

“We need someone who will bring change and because of the links I have both locally and abroad, I’ll bring a lot to Ejisu. I’m the one to bring development to the constituency,” he added.

Mr Nyantakyi is in the race with four-time aspirant, Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as ‘Ejisu Bronii’ and Portia Acheampong Abronye, the wife of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe ‘Abronye’.

Others include the Presiding Member(PM) of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Helena Mensah, Kingsley Karikari Mensah, constituency second Vice Chairman, Kwabena Boateng, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr Evans Duah, former Assembly member for Essienimpong Electoral Area, Aaron Prince Duah and Maame Yaa Aboagyewaa.

