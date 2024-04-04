Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has revealed why he decided to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in pursuing his political ambition.

According to him, the founding principles of the NPP are in line with his personal values and therefore believe the party is the best choice.

Mr Nyantakyi disclosed this in an interview on Joy News’ PM Express when asked the reason for contesting the Ejisu by-election on the ticket of the NPP.

“The principles, convention, practices underpinning the formation and revolution of the NPP appear to be conterminous with my personal convictions and I thought it was a good option,” he stated.

When asked by show host, Evan Mensah what these personal principles were, Mr Nyantakyi replied, “Freedom, liberty, development, property and all the good things in the 1992 constituency.”

The Ejisu seat has become vacant following the death of sitting MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

The NPP has therefore set April 13 to elect a parliamentary candidate ahead of a by-election to be conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Following the opening of nominations, ten people including Mr Nyantakyi have picked forms to succeed the late MP.

