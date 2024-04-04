A former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has revealed the reason behind his decision to finally enter politics as an aspiring National Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency.

Speaking exclusively on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Nyantakyi noted that since 2012, he had been approached numerous times by ‘well-meaning’ residents of Ejisu, urging him to run for the position of MP.

However, citing his busy schedule in football administration, he consistently declined these invitations, indicating his lack of time to commit to political endeavours.

“For a long time, I shied away from active partisan politics. Since 2012, I have received several invitations from well-meaning people of Ejisu to contest and become their Member of Parliament (MP). But I have on each occasion resisted the invitation on the grounds that I didn’t have the time. I was then busy with football.

“What I did to make amends was to establish the Annual Easter Games. So football was played in almost all the 45 towns in the Ejisu Constituency. I provided jerseys, footballs, and boots for the players. So I did that for a long time and that to me was my way of giving back to society what they had given to me,” he said on Wednesday.https://www.youtube.com/embed/9XOY9abrUgU?si=7uPDYV7znJd-3fhY

A by-election is scheduled to take place in the Ejisu constituency following the passing of its Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

Reflecting on the political landscape in Ejisu, Mr Nyantakyi expressed support for the late John Kumah, who eventually became the MP for the constituency.

According to him, he endorsed Mr Kumah’s candidacy, anticipating a lengthy tenure akin to his predecessors.

However, the late MP’s first term was tragically cut short, leaving a void that reignited the calls for him to consider entering politics.

“The calls intensified again and this time, I am less busy and I want to give it a try,” he told host Evans Mensah.

He sees this transition as an opportunity to channel his leadership skills and experiences from the football arena into addressing the pressing issues facing Ejisu.

“This is a way of porting my capabilities, and experiences in the arena of football administration to mainstream politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, nine persons, including three women who are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region are eyeing the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat.

Four-time contender, Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as ‘Ejisu Bronii’ is also staging her fifth come-back.

Wife of Bono Region Chairman of the NPP, Portia Acheampong Abronye has made her intention known as well as the current Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Helena Mensah.

Former Presiding Member of Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Michael Owusu, has expressed interest too.

The current Constituency Chairman, Kofi Agyapong is also expected to battle it out with his 2nd Vice, Kwabena Boateng as both executive members have expressed interest in the race.

Finally, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr Evans Duah also has his eyes on the ball.

ALSO READ: