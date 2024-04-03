Two more persons have today picked forms to contest in the Ejisu New Patriotic Party (NPP) bring the number of aspirants to nine.

The by-election has become necessary following the demise of Member of Parliament for the area, John Ampontuah Kumah.

Former Assembly member for Essienimpong Electoral Area, Aaron Prince Duah and Maame Yaa Aboagyewaa are the latest to join the race.

Aaron Prince Duah who described himself as a grassroots person believes that quality will win him the elections.

The NPP has scheduled the election of a parliamentary candidate for the constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced in a statement that prospective parliamentary candidates could purchase and submit their nomination forms from Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the constituency party office.

The NPP stated that an aspiring parliamentary candidate must obtain nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GHȼ3,000 in a banker’s draft payable to the NPP National Headquarters, Accra.

Additionally, an aspiring PC must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ35, 000 in a banker’s draft payable to the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra.

However, the statement noted that Women, Youth (individuals aged between 18 and 40 years), and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will receive a 50% discount on the filing fees, reducing their non-refundable filing fee to GHȼ17,500.

The nine aspirants picked their forms between Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3.

Seven of them picked on Tuesday while the remaining two picked up their nomination forms on Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

Police inspector accused of murdering his girlfriend not dead

Interesting details emerge about Gborbu Wulormo’s child bride

Popular female broadcaster trends after video of her in bed with man leaks