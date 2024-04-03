Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), was arrested on Wednesday as part of a corruption investigation.

He was released soon after being detained on arrival in Madrid from the Dominican Republic.

He is suspected of receiving illegal commissions when negotiating a lucrative deal to stage the Spanish Super Cup competition in Saudi Arabia.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half-year jail term.

Mr Rubiales denies any wrongdoing.

After stepping off the plane, he was taken into a black van with several members of the Civil Guard. He was released soon after.

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reports that Mr Rubiales could appear in court on Thursday.

Mr Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic when police searched his home last month.

They also searched the football federation headquarters and made several arrests.

Mr Rubiales is also separately due to go on trial for sexual assault for kissing the player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth after last summer’s World Cup final.

Ms Hermoso and her teammates said the kiss was unwanted and demeaning.

Mr Rubiales was forced to resign, but has denied any wrongdoing.