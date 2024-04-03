The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse has described Naa Okromo, the minor betrothed to 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII as a mystery lady.

The Administrator, Rev Dr Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah, had revealed was in her mother’s womb for two years.

After her birth, she sat for two years until after the deity’s intervention before she could stand and walk.

She was therefore identified to serve and considered a property of the deity, hence her marriage is on behalf of the Nungua deity, Gborbu.

“This very young woman everyone seems to be talking about is a lady of mystery. She was in her mother’s womb for two years. And when she was even born, she sat, she wasn’t crawling, and she wasn’t walking for another two years. It was after the divine intervention of the gods of Nungua that she stood up immediately after the end of the ritual was done for her. She stood up and then started walking. So, the deity identified her as somebody who will be serving before the deity Gborbu, which means she is the property of Gborbu.

“The deity called Gborbu is spirit, but it has its symbols which is a personality which is the Gborbu Wulormo. So, Gborbu which is the spirit is not the same as the Wulormo. The deity has possessed somebody and once the deity has possessed somebody in the Ga language what we say is ‘ewue yo’ to wit has taken a wife to itself, it is the deity,” he explained in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

According to him, the customary marriage that took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, which has sparked public outrage and condemnation was one of several initiations she had to undergo.

“Now, if she is a property of Gborbu, there are several initiations she has to go through to be able to serve at the Gborbu temple and one of the ceremonies is what was organised for her. The Wolormo played the role of the deity but he didn’t play the role for himself.

“There isn’t anything like marriage and there is nothing like betrothal as some people have also been writing. A deity has taken a woman for himself and that is all,” he stated.

Contrary to reports that the child bride is 12, the GaDangme traditional council has indicated that she is 16.

The Minister for Religious and Chieftaincy Affair, Stephen Asamoah Boateng has also confirmed she will turn 16 in July.

