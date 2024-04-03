Prominent private legal Practitioner at leading law firm, AB & David Africa, Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo has passed on.

Nana Serwah died on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Her law firm, AB&David confirmed the sudden incident in a post on its Facebook page.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the law firm announced a book of condolence will be open at its Accra offices from Wednesday, April 3, 2024, between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm for friends and sympathizers to pay tribute to Nana.

Though the cause of death was not disclosed, reports by Accra-based Asaaseradio suggest she died in Dubai shortly after partaking in a training session ahead of a scuba diving exercise.

Tributes have since began pouring in on social media in her honour.

Nana Serwah was the lead partner in the firm’s Natural Resources and Extractive Industries Practice Group and a key member of the Public Sector Advisory and Government Business Practice Group.

She had over 19 years’ practice experience and represented our clients on many deals and related sectors.

Nana also served on the Technical Advisory Committee of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority and on the board of United Way Ghana.

Below is the statement: