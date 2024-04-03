Residents of Akyem Ntronang in the Birim North of the Eastern Region gave their District Chief Executive(DCE), Raymond Nana Damptey an unfriendly welcome at a community engagement.

The disgruntled residents hooted at Mr Damptey over his alleged involvement in illegal mining which has destroyed water bodies in the area.

Their action was on the back of a press conference last week during which they warned the DCE to within three day remove all ‘galamsey’ equipment.

To address their concerns, he organised a meeting with directly engage his people.

However, things took a different turn when the DCE during his statement accused the chief, Nana Asiedu Akora II of taking money to allow the infiltration of illegal miners.

Displeased by the remarks, the residents present began hooting at him, a situation that made the DCE angry and drove away.

In an interview with Adom News, Nana Asiedu Akora II denied any involvement in ‘galamsey’ and accused Mr Damptey of peddling falsehood.

For the part of the NPP Chairman for Abirem constituency, Patrick Bannor he said he fully supports the action of the residents because the DCE wants to disgrace the party.

