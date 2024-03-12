Father Dr. Joseph Kwame Blay, the Priest of St. Francis Catholic Church, has lodged a formal complaint with the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) of the Aowin Municipal Assembly regarding the escalating illegal mining operations, locally known as galamsey, in Assemkrom.

In his petition submitted on Monday, March 11, Father Blay highlighted the persistent efforts of the local youth to halt these unlawful activities, which have unfortunately been unsuccessful.

He recounted an incident where the youth’s resistance nearly resulted in a confrontation, which was defused by the prompt intervention of law enforcement.

Father Blay urged MUSEC to take immediate action to curb the activities of these illegal miners to prevent potential future conflicts and safeguard the community’s well-being.

“I am reliably informed that the illegal mining going on in Assemkrom has the blessings of the elders. Okyeame Amakajo poured libation to appease the Boin deity. Thus, the galamseyers are emboldened; they have reorganized and reinforced their front. They are even threatening the lives of the divers.”

“Reliable information says they have imported new changfas to Assemkrom through the Jomoro District side of the Tano River. We are informed that the Police in Elubo have intercepted some of their machines and seized them.”

