Ghana’s U20 male side will be chasing their first win at the 13th African Games as anticipation builds for Tuesday’s Group A matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The host nation takes on Gambia while Benin plays Congo in the other match of the day with all sides seeking their first win of the tournament.

This comes after all four teams drew their opening matches of the competition on Friday and will be seeking to improve their fortunes during Tuesday’s game.

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei acknowledges the challenge posed by Gambia, highlighting the opponent’s commendable performance in previous tournaments.

He states, “I have to give respect to the Gambian coach for what he did in the World Cup, he made Africa proud. He’s a very good tactician.”

Despite a draw against Congo in their opening match, Offei emphasizes Ghana’s readiness and determination to secure a victory against Gambia.

“We know our qualities, and for us, it’s game by game… We are not looking too far ahead, but we know where the end goal is and where we are supposed to be.”

Ghana’s midfielder, McCarthy Ofori, echoes Offei’s sentiments, expressing the team’s disappointment with their previous result and their determination to perform better in the upcoming match.

“I think it was quite unfortunate that we couldn’t win our first game. That was so sad for us. But I think throughout this week, we have adequately prepared, and as such, we are ready for the game tomorrow.”

Gambia’s coach, Abdoulie Bojang, stated the importance of on-field performance, regardless of the teams’ standings on paper.

He said: “Football is played on the field… So, we need the support and the prayers of the people from the Gambia.”

Player Ismaila Manneh shares Bojang’s sentiment, highlighting their aim to qualify for the semifinals and their readiness to face Ghana after an unfortunate draw in their opening game.

With both Ghana and Gambia seeking to secure their first victory in the tournament, Tuesday’s matches promise to deliver intense competition.

READ ALSO