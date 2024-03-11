Black Satellites head coach, Desmodn Ofei, has reiterated that they will maintain their strategy for the upcoming match against Gambia, echoing their approach from the opening game.

This affirmation comes after Ghana’s U-20 team was held to a goalless drawn game against the Republic of Congo in the first match of Group A at the Men’s Football competition in the ongoing 13th African Games held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite the lack of a win in their first match, Ofei remains undeterred by the draw.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said the team will stick to their game plan in the upcoming fixture against Gambia, scheduled for Tuesday, March 12.

“In my honest opinion, I don’t think much will change for the next game. The game plan will remain consistent… as I mentioned earlier, if we have enough quality, we will succeed against Gambia so there will be minimal adjustments,” he stated.

He emphasized, “We won’t be adjusting to the opponent; instead, we will stick to our own style of play.”

Ghana’s ultimate goal is to reclaim victory in the African Games, aiming to replicate its 2021 success in Mozambique.

