Ghanaian female weightlifter, Winnifred Ntumi, has credited her outstanding performance at the ongoing 13th African Games to an intensive training camp held in Cape Coast.

The 21-year-old secured a silver medal in the 49kg snatch category, amassing 63 points, just one point behind gold medalist Sheridane Pasnin from Mauritius.

Additionally, Ntumi claimed second place in the clean-and-jerk event, earning 81 points.

Impressively, she emerged as the overall leader in the total count with 144 points, securing a gold medal for Ghana.

Speaking to the media, she said, “I want to thank God for this achievement. I will say we had an intensive preparation in Cape Coast and I will say it has paid off.

“It was not easy for me but winning this medal is important for me,” he added.

Winnifred Ntumi has surpassed her achievements from the 2019 African Games in Rabat, where she clinched three bronze medals.

Ghana, initially without any medals since the start of the games on March 3, has now accumulated a total of four medals, with Abeiku Jackson the latest to increase the tally on the medal table.

Ghana is optimistic about adding more to its medal tally before the end of the games on March 23.

