New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has appointed immediate past Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu as the Campaign Coordinator for Persons with Disabilities and

Special Needs.

The appointment is in line with Dr Bawumia’s commitment to build an all-inclusive Ghana

where the energies and talents of all citizens are harnessed towards the development of the country.

Mr Makubu’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Communications for Dr Bawumia’s campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

The appointee has been tasked with the responsibility of leading the charge in mobilising

and rallying all Ghanaians with special needs to support the vision of the flagbearer.

