Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has vowed none of her children will serve Ghana if the controversies surrounding her husband’s death are investigated.

Mrs Kumah had emphatically stated that the Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) died as a result of a terminal disease diagnosed by his doctors in Germany nearly a year and not food poisoning as speculated.

However, she believes it will be necessary for the claims to be investigated to bring finality to the matter, citing the rife allegations by broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart.

“No child of my womb will serve the country because it is very disappointing. How can a guy who has dedicated his life to serve the nation, then someone in the name of journalism, cheap propaganda is speculating he has facts, why is the person still there?” she said in an interview with Accra-based Asaase radio.

The grieving widow added she would be grateful if Captain Smart provided evidence to back his claims for the purpose of justice.

“I am using this media to talk to the president. I beg him. Captain Smart says he knows who killed my husband. So Captain Smart should help us find who killed my husband so the person will be arrested and face the law,” she appealed.

